Mozilla Firefox 74 Is Now Available for Download

The Mozilla Firefox 74 web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux.

Expected to be officially released tomorrow, March 10th, 2020, the Firefox 74 web browser can now be downloaded for 32-bit and 64-bit systems from Mozilla’s FTP servers. The source code is also available for download for OS integrators.

Firefox 74 isn’t a major release since Mozilla decided to push a new version every four weeks. However, it implements a new security feature to keep users safer while surfing the Internet.

This is called RLBox and allows Mozilla to quickly and efficiently convert existing Firefox components to run inside a WebAssembly sandbox. RLBox is first available with Firefox 74 to Linux and macOS users.

RLBox has been developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, the University of Texas, Austin, and Stanford University.

Furthermore, Firefox 74 rolls out the DNS over HTTPS feature by default for users in the United States, with Cloudflare being the default DNS resolver.

Users will be able to choose between Cloudflare and NextDNS, which has been implemented as an alternative DNS resolver in Firefox 73, from the DNS over HTTPS option in the Network settings under Preferences.

Firefox 74 also disables the TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 cryptographic protocols by default. This means that websites that do not support the TLS 1.2 protocol will display an error page.

Another change included in the Firefox 74 release is a new Container Tab menu that has been implemented in the right-click context menu on the new tab button. There’s also a new option to require a container tab to be selected when clicking the new tab button.

If you can’t wait until tomorrow’s worldwide rollout, you can download Firefox 74 right now using the link above. However, I recommend waiting for this release to arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution before upgrading.