Mozilla Firefox 79 Is Now Available for Download with New Password Export Feature

The Mozilla Firefox 79 web browser is now available for download ahead of tomorrow’s official launch with a new password export fearture and various other improvements.

Firefox 79 entered public beta testing at the end of June 2020, shortly after Mozilla launched Firefox 78 as the newest ESR (Extended Support Release) series. Since then, the new release received a total of nine beta versions which brought just a handful of changes to out beloved web browser.

One of the coolest new features of the Firefox 79 release is the ability to export saved passwords and logins to a CSV file without having to install a third-party extension like FF Password Exporter, which I saw featured in numerous tutorials all over the Web.

You can now uninstall one more add-on from your Firefox browser to make it more lightweight as the new password export feature has been implemented in the Firefox Lockwise component. It can be accessed by clicking on the hamburger menu and then on Logins & Passwords or simply via about:logins .

In the Firefox Lockwise tab, click on the three dots on the far right side of the screen, next to “Sign in to Sync” button, and then on the “Export Logins” entry in the context menu. Click the “Export” button on the warning dialog and save your passwords and logins to a CSV file that you can later import in another browser.

However, when using this feature you should keep in mind that saving your credentials to a CSV file makes them readable to anyone who will have access to the exported file. The exported CSV file is in plain text and it’s not encrypted, so be careful who has access to it.

Also new in Firefox 79 is the second iteration of the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) feature, which will now automatically protect you from unwanted first-party cookies.

Other than that, the WebRender GPU-based 2D rendering engine has been enabled for more architectures, such as AMD laptops. WebRender is not enabled by default on the Linux builds, but you can try it by setting the gfx.webrender.all preference to true in about:config . More details here.

Mozilla will officially launch the Firefox 79 release on July 28th, 2020, but if you can’t wait until tomorrow to update the web browser, you can download the 32-bit or 64-bit binaries right now from the main download server.

Export Logins option

Warning when exporting logins

Viewing the exported CSV file