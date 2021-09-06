Mozilla Firefox 92 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla’s Firefox 92 open-source and cross-platform web browser is now available for download a day ahead of the official release on September 7th, 2021.

The Firefox 92 web browser entered public beta testing on August 10th, and the final release can be downloaded right now from Mozilla’s download servers for 64-bit and 32-bit GNU/Linux systems, as well as macOS and Windows platforms, though the latter will receive the update on September 7th via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

Firefox 92’s biggest new feature was supposed to be the enablement of the AVIF image format by default, but, for the fourth time, it was delayed for the next release, Firefox 93, due to a regression with some images not being loaded with the image.avif.enabled option set to true .

It’s a disappointment, I know, as the Firefox devs didn’t discover the issue in time to fix it for the final release, but keep in mind that you can always enable it even in previous Firefox versions by setting the image.avif.enabled option in about:config to true , though it will probably be buggy.

The new features and improvements implemented in the Firefox 92 web browser include the ability to automatically perform HTTPS upgrades when HTTPS RR is available (using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers), updated bookmark toolbar menus to follow Firefox’s visual styles, and redesigned certificate error pages for a better user experience.

In addition, this release promised an improved Firefox PDF viewer with support for filling more forms, such as XFA-based forms used by various governments and banks, during the beta phase, so this might be available in the final release as well.

I will update this article tomorrow, when Mozilla will officially announce the new Firefox release, with more details on the changes. Until then, if you want to use Firefox 92 right now, go ahead and click the link at the beginning of the article to download the binary package.

