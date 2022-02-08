Mozilla Firefox 97 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Mozilla today released Firefox 97 as the latest stable version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Firefox 97 comes as an incremental update to previous releases and adds a new set of Colorway themes to further customize the look and feel of the web browser. There are six Colorway themes available (for a limited time) for you to try under the Themes section in the about:addons page or via Customize Toolbar right-click context menu option > Manage Themes.

For Linux users, this release removes the PostScript printing support. For Windows users, it adds support for and displays the new style of scrollbars on Windows 11 systems. For macOS users, it improves system font rasterization on macOS 11 and later to no longer slow down page loading, tab opening, and tab switching.

For web developers, Firefox 97 adds support for the cap and ic CSS units to be used with <length> and <length-percentage> data types, support for the @scroll-timeline at-rule, support for animation-timeline and scrollbar-gutter properties, support for CSS cascade layers by default, as well as support for using the SVG d attribute as a property in CSS.

New experimental features in Firefox 97 include support for using the hyphenate-character property via the layout.css.hyphenate-character.enabled preference to set a string that is used instead of a hyphen character ( - ) at the end of a hyphenation line break, as well as to specify that the character is selected to be appropriate for the language conventions of the affected content, and a dom.screenorientation.allow-lock preference to allow a device to be locked to a particular screen orientation.

Firefox 97 is available for download right now from the official website if you’re using the binary provided by Mozilla, or you can update your installations as soon as the new version lands in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Firefox Focus for Android 97 was also released today and it comes with HTTPS-only mode enabled by default to force all connections to websites to use HTTPS (Secure HTTP), as well as a new option to name new shortcuts that you add to your homepage.

Last updated 2 hours ago