Multimedia Production Distro AV Linux Has a New Release, Here’s What’s Changed

Multimedia production distro AV Linux has a new release after about six months of silence to bring you an up-to-date installation medium with latest audio/video tools and other changes.

Still derived from the lightweight MX Linux distribution, version 19.3 “patito feo” to be more precise, the AV Linux 2021.05.22 release is now available for download with a bunch of interesting changes.

For example, the 64-bit version is now also available in a variant with the Openbox window manager alongside the variant with the full Xfce desktop environment, and includes various background helper scripts for Openbox. As expected, this version doesn’t feature Xfce’s window manager (xfwm), nor the xfdesktop package.

Moreover, the 64-bit version now uses SLiM as default login manager and the Nitrogen app as default tool for changing the desktop wallpaper. Also, it now ships with the ACM Plugin demos 3.0.0.

On the other hand, the 32-bit version now ships with the pulseaudio-module-jack and a2jmidid packages, and switches to Auto Login for the ISO live boot.

Both the 64-bit and 32-bit variants come with many other visual changes, such as a more traditional panel and taskbar, updated Diehard theming, AV Linux logo, and new wallpapers, as well as an updated AV Linux Assistant utility that now occupies less screen space.

Software-wise, the new AV Linux release comes with the latest Ardour 6.7 digital audio workstation, new audio plugins like Airwindows, Drops, and MZuther Plugins, SFizz 1.0 SFZ library and LV2 plugin, Reaper 6.28 digital audio production app with LV2 plugin support, Harrison Mixbus demo 7.0.150 digital audio workstation, and the latest Dragonfly Reverb audio effect plugins.

Among other changes, the devs updated and enhanced the User Manual, corrected the Liquorix repository to work with Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster,” removed the obsolete libfaudio OBS (openSUSE Build Service) repository, and updated the kernel to Linux 5.9.

For new installations, you can download the AV Linux 2021.05.22 release for 64-bit or 32-bit systems right now from the official website. Existing AV Linux users can get the updated Plugin Package from the release announcement page.

