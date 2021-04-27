MusE 4.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released with Tabbed UI, All New Dark Theme

MusE, the open-source and free digital audio workstation (DAW) and audio sequencer software featuring support for both audio and MIDI, has been updated to version 4.0, a major release that introduces a new UI and many cool changes.

More than nine months in the works, MusE 4.0 is here with a completely revamped user interface that features a tabbed UI with docks supporting common utility editors like Event List, Marker List, and Mastertrack List, an all new dark theme with lots of icons in vector format, more customizable colors, as well as new toolbars to replace the separate transport window and make it easier to access common operations.

The new release also introduces several new keyboard shortcuts to make your workflow faster if you fancy using your keyboard when creating music, and adds support for listing related keyboard shortcut in menu operations.

Moreover, the mixer strips have been overhauled, there’s a new refresh function for the midi Scripts menu, a new menu item for setting range to selection in all relevant editors, as well as a new menu option for the ‘Save As Template’ function. Also, the Wave Editor now offers snap to grid functionality.

The Pianoroll component received numerous improvements like piano keys in vector format and tooltips with note information. MusE 4.0 also improves the MIDI import and export functionality, improves HiDPI support, including the handling of LV2 native UIs, adds a new ‘Selection’ dialog for Add synth track, a new ‘Save New Revision…’ dialog, and implements FixedSize and NoUserResize LV2 UI features.

Other new features in MusE 4.0 include a context menu for audio output track type column when downmixing, support for CC events for the MIDI remote control, the ability to create generic LV2 UIs based on available plugin metadata, functions for moving multiple tracks in the track list, the ability to resize multiple tracks at the same time, dynamic value tooltip in control canvas, and a ‘duplicate track’ function in the track context menu.

MusE is now also capable of storing missing slider and other settings in MESS Fluidsynth, and the latest release comes with numerous bug fixes and improvements to make your digital audio workstation experience better, faster, and more reliable. Check out the full changelog for more details.

Best of all, MusE is now easier to use than ever thanks to the availability of an AppImage, which is available for both stable and development releases of the application. Using the AppImage, you can run MusE without installing it on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

You can download MusE 4.0 right now from its GitHub page.

Last updated 1 day ago