MX Linux 21.1 Released with Linux 5.16 for AHS Edition, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.3

The MX Linux development team announced today the release and general availability of MX Linux 21.1 as the first point release to the latest MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” operating system series.

MX Linux 21.1 is here four and a half months after MX Linux 21, which is the first release of this systemd-free distribution to be based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, to provide the community with up-to-date ISO images for new deployments.

Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, MX Linux 21.1 brings back the disk-manager utility to the ISO images, adds various improvements to the installer, updates many of the pre-installed packages, and introduces the mx-samba-config utility for those who want to configure Samba and CIFS shares in a desktop-agnostic way.

On top of that, this release bumps the kernel version on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) image, which features the Xfce desktop environment by default, to Linux 5.16. The previous MX Linux 21 AHS release shipped with Linux kernel 5.14, which reached end-of-life at the end of November 2021.

“MX-21.1 is the first refresh of our MX-21 release, consisting of bug fixes, kernels, and application updates since our original release of MX-21. If you are already running MX-21, there is no need to reinstall. Packages are all available thru the regular update channel,” said the devs.

If you want to install the latest MX Linux release on a new computer, it is highly recommended that you download the newest ISO images, MX Linux 21.1, which are available for both 64-bit and 32-bit systems with the Xfce and KDE Plasma desktop environments, as well as the Fluxbox window manager pre-installed.

On the other hand, if you’re running MX Linux 21, all you need to do is make sure that you have the latest updates installed. For that, you should run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

