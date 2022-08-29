MX Linux 21.2 Released with Linux Kernel 5.18, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.4

The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of MX Linux 21.2 as the second point release to the latest MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” series based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”.

Coming almost five months after MX Linux 21.1, the MX Linux 21.2 release is here as an updated installation medium for those who want to deploy the lightweight Debian-based distribution on new computers.

MX Linux 21.2 is based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.4, which introduced 79 security fixes and 81 miscellaneous bugfixes, and bumps the kernel to Linux 5.18, despite it reaching end of life earlier this month, for the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition. The standard editions stay with Debian’s Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.

On top of these updated components, MX Linux 21.2 brings various changes like a UEFI management tool to mx-boot-options, a kernel cleanup tool added to mx-cleanup, a new automatic PC shutdown option to mx-snapshot, as well as new options to mx-tweak for disabling Bluetooth adapters and moving Xfce/GTK file dialogs buttons to the bottom instead of the top of the dialog.

The mx-installer received some love as well in this release, which also adds a new mxfb-look tool to the Fluxbox edition for saving and restoring theme combinations. Other than that, there’s a new GUI wrapper for the quick-system-info tool to make it easier to generate system info that’s formatted for forum help requests.

Another interesting change is support for the nala backend (a command-line frontend for the APT package manager) in mx-updater and apt-notifier. Also worth noting is the fact that this release introduces a disk space checker for /boot partitions to ensure that the disk has enough free space for kernel updates.

MX Linux 21.2 is available for download right now from the official release announcement. It comes with the same Xfce, Fluxbox, and KDE Plasma editions for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. The AHS edition is only available with the Xfce desktop environment and is supported only on 64-bit systems.

