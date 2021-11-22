MX Linux 21 AHS Edition Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 5.14, Newer Graphics Stack

The MX Linux developers released today the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition of their latest MX Linux 21 distribution with newer kernel and graphics stacks.

MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” was officially released last month on October 21st as a systemd-free distribution based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. The new release is available with the Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox editions.

Since it’s based on Debian GNU/Linux 11, MX Linux 21 is powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel by default, but the developers made a special version for those who need to run MX Linux on their hardware with a newer kernel version, namely Linux kernel 5.14.

On top of that, the AHS edition of MX Linux 21 features a newer graphics stack with more recent versions of Mesa, Vulkan, and XOrg Server components, as well as a few recompiled apps that utilize the newer kernel version. The AHS edition features the Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default.

However, this special edition doesn’t play well with computers featuring Intel-based graphics when using suspend-to-ram, or when you resume from suspend. As such, the devs recommend these users to stick to one of the standard editions of MX Linux 21 powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.

“AHS by design is a little more on the edge, and not as tested as our primary releases, and the idea is that it will receive updates to the graphics stack over time, so for those that don’t need the newer open source graphics stack, there is little point is using AHS,” said the devs.

With that in mind, if you want to use MX Linux 21 with a newer kernel and graphics stack, you can download the AHS image right now from the release announcement page or by clicking the direct download link below.

