MX Linux 21 Release Candidate Readied for Public Testing with Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox Flavors

The MX Linux development team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) images of the upcoming MX Linux 21 distribution.

Coming exactly one month after the second beta release, MX Linux 21 Release Candidate is here with some small changes, numerous bug fixes and updated translations, as well as updated components and latest security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories.

MX Linux 21 Release Candidate adds “thick” variants of the xfwm4 mx-comfort themes in the Xfce flagship edition, and adds new mx-comfort color schemes as part of the MX global themes to the KDE Plasma edition, which also received various improvements to the default settings.

On the other hand, the new Fluxbox edition ships with new mx-comfort styles for the Fluxbox window manager and the ability to automatically update the menus during package installation so you can find your newly installed software without having to log out of the session.

MX Linux 21 KDE Plasma

MX Linux 21 Fluxbox

The MX Linux team tells 9to5Linux that they worked really hard in the last few weeks to squash as many bugs as possible, so that the final release of MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” can see the light of day sooner than initially planned, which should happen by the end of the month.

However, if more bugs are found during the first Release Candidate testing, a second RC could be baked in the coming days for some extra testing. If you want to help the MX Linux devs deliver a bug-free release, go ahead and download the first RC of MX Linux 21 with your favorite flavor, Xfce, KDE Plasma, or Fluxbox, from the release announcement page.

All three flavors come with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel from Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” but only the Xfce and Fluxbox editions are supported on both 64-bit and 32-bit systems. However, please try to keep in mind that these are pre-release versions, not ready for use in a production deployment.

Last updated 5 seconds ago