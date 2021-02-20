MX Linux Fluxbox Respin Officially Released for Raspberry Pi

The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of the MX Linux Fluxbox Community Respin for Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

Initially announced in January 2021, the MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi respin is MX Linux’s first release for the tiny Raspberry Pi devices. As its name suggests, it uses the ultra-lightweight Fluxbox window manager by default and, just like MX Linux, it’s based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” software repositories.

The Fluxbox environment is includes elements from the GNOME, Xfce and LXDE desktop environments, and comes pre-loaded with some popular apps like the Palemoon web browser, Claws Mail email client, VLC media player, Thunar file manager, FeatherPad text editor, as well as Geany and Thonny IDEs.

NetworkManager is used as default network connection management tool and you’ll also find the Conky Manager with large Conky collection to make your desktop environment more enjoyable.

MX Linux Fluxbox Respin for Raspberry Pi is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, and Raspberry Pi 400 computers. It also supports GPIO ports for programming through Scratch and Python, camera port, as well as booting from USB flash drives or USB-connected SSDs.

If you want to run MX Linux on your Raspberry Pi computer, you can download MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi “Ragout” 21.02.20 right now from the release announcement page. Meanwhile, you can check out my first look article to see it in action and learn about what works and what doesn’t.

