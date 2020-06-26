MX Linux Now Comes Pre-Installed on Star Labs’ Linux Laptops

UK-based Linux computer manufacturer Star Labs announced today that they’re now offering the lightweight, Debian-based MX Linux distribution pre-installed on their Linux laptops.

A couple of weeks ago, Star Labs partnered with elementary to offer the latest elementary OS distribution on their latest Linux laptop, the Star LabTop Mk IV, which is now available for pre-order.

In addition to elementary OS, the Linux laptop can also be acquired with either Ubuntu, Kubuntu or Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 19.3, Manjaro Linux 20.0 or Zorin OS 15.2 Core, Education, Lite and Ultimate.

And now, starting today, customers can also buy a Linux laptop from Star Labs with the lightweight, systemd-free MX Linux 19.2 “Patito Feo” distribution, which is based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 “Buster”.

“After numerous requests for MX Linux to be offered pre-installed, we reached out to MX. They wrote an OEM installer to allow for a seamless setup processor and we are very pleased to announce, it’s now available,” said Star Labs.

Only the new AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) version is available at this time, but in my opinion that’s a good thing because it comes with a newer Linux kernel and Mesa graphics stack for better hardware support.

Star Labs reported last week that their Star LabTop Mk IV laptop supports many other popular distros, including MX Linux 19.2. But now they’re offering it pre-installed with every new purchase.

As far as I know, this is the first Linux laptop that comes with MX Linux pre-installed.

The Linux computer manufacturer also announced today that they’ve added CentOS 8.2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 and openSUSE Leap 15.2 to the list of supported distributions for its Star LabTop Mk IV laptop, which you buy right now from here.