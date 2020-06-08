Network Security Toolkit Live Distro Is Now Based on Fedora Linux 32

The Fedora-based Network Security Toolkit (NST) live GNU/Linux distribution has been updated over the weekend to version 32, a major release that introduces new features and improvements.

Network Security Toolkit 32 is now available and it is based on the latest Fedora Linux 32 distribution. It uses the Linux 5.6 kernel series from Fedora 32 and ships with up-to-date components, as well as new features and improvements.

The star of this release appears to be NST WUI a.k.a. Network Security Toolkit’s web-based user interface, which now features several new pages and features.

New pages are now available in NST WUI for displaying network statistics conversations for Wireshark and TShark, for the Kismet wireless network and device detector and sniffer application, and for fast directory scanning using the dirble directory scanning and scraping tool, which integrates a word list derived from the CeWL (Custom Word List) generator.

Two other new pages are available for the MeshCommander open-source Intel AMT management console, as well as for cropping, scaling, moving, rotating and zooming images using the awesome Cropper.js image cropper tool written in JavaScript.

Furthermore, Network Security Toolkit’s web-based user interface now features support for the theHarvester OSINT application, a copy to the system clipboard action, and integrates the Dump1090 open-source Mode S decoder for RTLSDR devices for aircraft surveillance,

Also new in Network Security Toolkit 32 is support for the NST Multi-Traceroute (mtraceroute) application to integrate into the Scapy project, and the the fwknop (FireWall KNock OPerator) application, which implements an authorization scheme called Single Packet Authorization (SPA).

Last but not least, the NST Network Interface Bandwidth Monitor application has been updated to version 3, a release that adds support for a new Node.Js-based web socket interface to achieve higher query data rates and ships with a new load archived monitor widget.

You can download Network Security Toolkit 32 right now from the official website. NST uses the lightweight MATE desktop environment for the graphical live system and supports only 64-bit/x86_64 architectures.