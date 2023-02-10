NetworkManager 1.42 Released with Source Load Balancing for Ethernet Bonds

The NetworkManager open-source and widely used network manager tool for GNU/Linux distributions has been updated today to version 1.42, a new stable series that brings lots of new features and many improvements.

NetworkManager 1.42 is here almost six months after NetworkManager 1.40 and introduces support for source load balancing for Ethernet Bonds, support of IPv4 ECMP routes, support for 802.1ad tagging for VLAN, support of VTI and VTI6 ip-tunnels, as well as support of “other_config” for OVS bridges, ports, or interfaces.

This release also adds the ability to specify vhost names (SNI) for a DNS-over-TLS server via the systemd-resolved plugin, lets you activate network connections on a loopback interface, and adds support for editing Wi-Fi WPA-Enterprise, Ethernet with 802.1X authentication and MACsec connection profiles in the text-based UI (nmtui).

The command-line interface (nmcli) has been updated as well to accept abbreviations for the UUID with the connection selector in nmcli connection $operator uuid $uuid , and to change the connection.uuid and connection.type properties in offline mode, as well as to set the UUID when creating a new connection.

Other new features in NetworkManager 1.42 include a “reapply” dispatcher event, a new ip-tunnel.fwmark property, the ability to expose DHCP client-id and DHCPv6 DUID along with the lease information, and support for declining DHCPv6 leases when addresses fail DAD.

Furthermore, NetworkManager 1.42 adds a new ipv[46].auto-route-ext-gw property to suppress adding a direct route to external VPN gateways, adds the ovs-dpdk.n-rxq-desc , ovs-dpdk.n-txq-desc , ovs-interface.ofport-request , and ovs-port.trunks properties to Open vSwitch, and adds --wait 2 to invocations of iptables for handling races with concurrent calls, which fixes misbehavior when using the IPv4 shared mode.

Many internal improvements and bug fixes are also present in this release, along with documentation improvements. Since this is a major release, it is recommended to update to it as soon as it lands in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

