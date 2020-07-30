New GeckoLinux Rolling Editions Are Out Now, Based on openSUSE Tumbleweed

The developer of the GeckoLinux distribution released today new GeckoLinux Rolling editions based on the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories and shipping with cutting-edge technologies.

After announcing the latest versions of the GeckoLinux Static and GeckoLinux NEXT KDE Plasma editions, the developer also refreshed the GeckoLinux Rolling spins, which are based on the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system.

Therefore, as you an imagine these new GeckoLinux Rolling editions are the most up-to-date ISO releases of the openSUSE-based distribution. GeckoLinux Rolling is available in seven variants with the KDE Plasma 5.19, GNOME 3.36, Xfce 4.14, Cinnamon 4.4, MATE 1.24, and LXQt 0.15 desktop environments, as well as BareBones flavor with the IceWM window manager.

This GeckoLinux Rolling release is generated from unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories, which not only means that they’re up to date with all the latest software versions included, but it also makes it possible for users to update their installations using the official upstream repositories.

“This design decision has allowed GeckoLinux ROLLING users to install and update their systems in a constant rolling fashion over the past two years from the cutting edge and highly stable openSUSE Tumbleweed distribution,” explained the developer.

Therefore, the new GeckoLinux Rolling editions are here mostly for those who need a fresh new installation image to deploy the openSUSE-based distribution on new hardware. All the GeckoLinux Rolling editions use the latest Calamares 3.2.27 graphical installer, which makes the whole installation a breeze.

Under the hood, we can find Linux kernel 5.7.9, which also supports newer hardware. If you don’t want to use the pre-configured KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, or LXQt flavors mentioned above, you can always use the BareBones edition to fully customize your GeckoLinux installation with the desktop environment and software you need.

Without any further ado, you can download the latest GeckoLinux Rolling editions, versioned 999.200729, using the links below or directly from the official website. While downloading, check all the spins in action in the screenshot gallery below (coming soon).

