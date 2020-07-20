New Pinebook Pro ARM Linux Laptop Batch Is Now Available for Pre-Order from $199.99

PINE64 announced today that a new Pinebook Pro batch is now available for pre-order from $199.99 USD, with an estimated shipping date of late August 2020.

If you’ve been waiting to buy the Pinebook Pro ARM-powered Linux laptop from PINE64, the wait is finally over. A second batch of units is now available to order from the PINE64 online store, and you can get your hands on this jewel for only $199.99 USD. Both ISO and ANSI keyboards options are available.

Featuring a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is powered by 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53 processors, Quad-Core MALI T-860 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.0 storage.

Connectivity-wise, the ARM Linux laptop features Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 Type-A Host port, one USB 3.0 Type-C port with alt-mode display out (DisplayPort 1.2) and 15W 5V 3A charge, a MicroSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Other highlights include a full size keyboard, a large multi-touch touchpad, built-in microphone, a 2.0 MP webcam, and a 10000mAH Lithium Polymer battery. Power supply is included in the box and it comes with both US and EU plugs.

I would say that the Pinebook Pro is very portable as it only weights 1.26 kg (2.77 pounds). Before purchasing the Pinebook Pro laptop, please take your time and read the bottom note about the dead pixels, manufacturing and shipping. Also, please note that Pinebook Pro only has a 30-day warranty.





The Pinebook Pro doesn’t come with an operating system pre-installed, but there are a few options available. For example Manjaro ARM or Arch Linux ARM, as well as other GNU/Linux distributions that have an ARM port. According to PINE64, FreeBSD 13.0 is also bootable on the ARM laptop.

Last week, PINE64 opened the pre-orders for the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition Linux phone, which you can buy from $149 USD. This limited edition PinePhone ships with the postmarketOS operating system pre-installed and it’s also available with 3GB RAM and a USB-C dock for $199 USD, allowing you to turn it into a computer when connected to a display, keyboard and mouse.