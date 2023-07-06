New TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Linux Laptop Promises the Fastest Notebook Hardware on the Planet

German Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 5th generation of its Stellaris 17 high-end gaming and workstation Linux notebook featuring a powerful NVIDIA GPU and a 13th Gen Intel Core processor.

The previous generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop was announced last year in November, along with the 4th Gen Polaris 15 notebook, and it shipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor.

Now, the 5th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 notebook is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX “Raptor Lake” processor with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, up to 5.40 GHz clock speed, and integrated Intel UHD graphics. The CPU can run with up to 100 watts sustained thanks to the laptop’s powerful air cooling.

The discrete graphics card was updated as well in the new generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 to the high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPUs, including RTX 4060 and 4070, both operating at their maximally allowed TGP (Total Graphics Power) of up to140 watts, as well as the RTX 4080 and 4090 with up to 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which operate at 175 watts for best-possible graphics performance.

“The TUXEDO Stellaris series features the fastest notebook hardware on the planet,” says TUXEDO Computers. “Looking at the technical data, it immediately becomes clear that the new TUXEDO Stellaris 17 is an absolute high-end gaming and workstation notebook, which puts the performance of a cutting-edge, upper-class gaming desktop PC in a proportionally compact and comfortable to transport as well as robust, high-quality enclosure.”

The 17-inch Linux-powered laptop also ships with up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to two 8 TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs storage, a powerful 99 Wh battery that provides up to 10 hours of battery life when idle and about 7 hours for office work, a mechanical Cherry MX or quiet membrane keyboard, as well as a 17.0-inch LED-backlight matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240 Hz refresh rate, and ~380 nits brightness.

Connectivity-wise, the 5th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 notebook features a 2.5 Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000/2500 Mbit/s) RJ45 port, dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2.4 / 5 GHz) wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, a HDMI 2.1 port hardwired to dGPU featuring HDCP 2.3 and G-SYNC support, a Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 4 Gen3 port with DisplayPort 1.4a and G-SYNC support, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, and a full-size SD card reader.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers laptops, the new TUXEDO Stellaris 17 notebook comes pre-installed with the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 2 Linux distribution featuring the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment. If you want a more vanilla approach, you can order the Linux laptop with the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS distributions.

TUXEDO Stellaris 17 is available for pre-order right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price starts from 1,815 EUR (~$1,974 USD) for the base configuration with the Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD storage. Deliveries start in early August 2023.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

