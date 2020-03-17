New Ubuntu Linux Security Updates Arrive for All Supported Releases

Canonical released new Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates for all supported releases to address several vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers in the Linux 5.3, 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4 kernels.

The new Linux kernel security updates address a KVM hypervisor flaw (CVE-2020-2732) discovered Paulo Bonzini, which could allow an attacker to expose sensitive information. This flaw is affecting all Ubuntu releases and supported kernels, including Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM, as well as Linux kernel 5.3, 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4.

Another KVM vulnerability (CVE-2019-3016) was fixed, affecting the Linux 5.3 and 5.0 kernels of Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. This flaw cloud allow an attacker in a guest virtual machine to expose sensitive information by reading memory from another guest VM.

For Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems running the Linux 5.3 and 5.0 kernels, the new security patches fix issues found in drivers for Afatech AF9005 DVB-T USB, Brocade BFA Fibre Channel, Intel XL710 Ethernet Controller, Intel Wi-Fi, Marvell Wi-Fi, Realtek RTL8xxx USB Wi-Fi, and Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) devices, as well as the RPMSG character device interface. These could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (kernel memory exhaustion).

For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running Linux kernel 4.15, the new Ubuntu Linux security updates also fixes flaws discovered in the IPMI message handler implementation (CVE-2019-19046), Intel WiMAX 2400 driver (CVE-2019-19051), and ZR364XX Camera USB device driver (CVE-2019-15217). These could allow local attackers to cause a denial of service (kernel memory exhaustion).

Last but not least, the security update for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running Linux kernel 4.15 fixes an incomplete patch for CVE-2019-14615 on machines with Intel graphics processors. The fix (CVE-2020-8832) was discovered Gregory Herrero. If not patched, it could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information.

Canonical urges all Ubuntu users to update the kernel packages as soon as possible. The new kernel versions are linux-image 5.3.0-42.34 for Ubuntu 19.10, linux-image 5.3.0-42.34~18.04.1 for Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS with Linux kernel 5.3, linux-image 4.15.0-91.92 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and linux-image 4.15.0-91.92~16.04.1 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with Linux 4.15, as well as linux-image 4.4.0-176.206 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with Linux 4.4.

To update your installations, run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator. Please reboot your systems after installing the new kernel versions for all the changes to take effect.