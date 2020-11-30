Nitrux 1.3.5 Brings More Portable Apps, Latest KDE Plasma Desktop

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of the Nitrux 1.3.5 update to this KDE Plasma-based GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

It looks like the monthly Nitrux releases continue and that’s a good thing, especially for new adopters. Nitrux 1.3.5 is here with a focus on portable apps and the regular updates to keep users of the Ubuntu-based distro up to date.

The biggest change in Nitrux 1.3.5 is the turning of more of the default apps into the AppImage universal binary format. These include the GIMP image editor, Inkscape SVG editor, Kdenlive video editor, LibreOffice office suite, LMMS digital audio workstation, and MPV video player.

Of course, the ultimate goal for the Nitrux developers is to offer apps only in the AppImage format, which appears to be more easily maintained than the native DEB package format used by Debian and Ubuntu.

To accommodate the new portable apps, the applications menu has been reorganized and it now allows users to create custom app folders.

On top of that, Nitrux 1.3.5 updates all the included Maui applications to the latest version of the toolkit, 1.2.0. The Maui apps included in this release are Buho notes taker, Index file manager, Nota text editor, Station terminal emulator, and VVave music player.

Last but not least, most of the default apps and core components have been updated to their latest releases. These include the KDE Plasma 5.20.3 desktop environment, KDE Applications 20.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.76.0 software suites, and Mozilla Firefox 83.0 web browser.

Under the hood, Nitrux 1.3.5 sticks to the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel by default, but it also gives users the possibility to switch to the newer Linux 5.9 kernel series if they need drivers for newer hardware.

