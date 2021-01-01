Nitrux 1.3.6 Released with KDE Plasma 5.20.4 and #Linux 5.10 LTS, More AppImages

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 1.3.6, a new monthly update to this Ubuntu/KDE-based distribution for the masses.

Continuing the monthly release cycle, Nitrux 1.3.6 is here to provide you with an up-to-date installation media consisting of Linux 5.4.83 LTS as default kernel, Linux 5.10.4 LTS and Linux 5.9.16 as alternative kernels that you can install from the distro’s repositories, as well as the latest KDE Plasma desktop and applications.

These include the KDE Plasma 5.20.4 desktop environment point release, as well as KDE Applications 20.12.0 and KDE Frameworks 5.77.0 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.2 open-source application framework.

On top of these updates, the Nitrux 1.3.6 release replaces more Maui applications with their AppImage counterparts as the development team continues their pursuit of creating a unique GNU/Linux distribution that uses only GUI applications in the portable and universal AppImage binary format.

Nitrux 1.3.6

Also included in this release are the latest Mozilla Firefox 84.0 web browser, LibreOffice 7.0.4 office suite, GIMP 2.10.22 image editor, and numerous other up-to-date core components and apps. Some known issues are still present, so do check out the release announcement page for more details.

If you want to install Nitrux on your personal computer, you can download the Nitrux 1.3.6 release right now from the official website or via the direct download link below. Keep in mind that if you’re using Nitrux 1.3.5 or a previous release, you only need to update your installations via a standard system update.

Last updated 7 hours ago