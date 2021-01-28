Nitrux 1.3.7 Released with New Default Applications Menu, KDE Plasma 5.20.5

Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 1.3.7, a new monthly maintenance release of this Ubuntu-based distribution built around the gorgeous and modern KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Based on the latest KDE Plasma 5.20.5 desktop environment, Nitrux 1.3.7 is here to introduce a brand-new default applications menu called Ditto menu, which replaces the NX Simplemenu launcher used in previous releases.

Ditto menu looks more generous in displaying installed apps, and it presents the user with an applications grid by default listing installed apps in alphabetical order. This makes it easier to see all installed apps at a glance and to quickly launch your favorite ones.

Like most application menus, Ditto menu comes with a built-in search functionality to make it easier to find the apps you want to launch and features various settings, including the ability to customize the size of the application grid, place the launcher in the center of the screen, display your favorite apps first, and extend the search to bookmarks, files, and emails.

Also new in Nitrux 1.3.7 is two Latte Dock layouts, namely nx-top-panel-2 (default) and nx-bottom-panel-2, to spice up your Nitrux desktop. These new layouts make use of the Ditto menu and use the Window Buttons applet.

“This change allows maximized windows to make more efficient use of the desktop real-estate while retaining the global menu’s functionality and the window controls,” explains developer Uri Herrera.

Of course, there’s no new Nitrux release without the latest package updates. As such, Nitrux 1.3.7 comes with the Linux 5.4.83 LTS kernel (default) or Linux kernel 5.10.10 LTS (available in the repositories), Sudo 1.9.5p2 patched against the recently disclosed security vulnerability, KDE Applications 20.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.78.0 software suites, and Mozilla Firefox 84.0.2 web browser.

Several bugs were fixed in this release to make Nitrux more stable and reliable. For more detail, you can check out the release announcement page, from where you can also download the new ISO image. If you’re already using Nitrux, all you have to do is update your installations.

Image credits: Nitrux

Last updated 2 days ago