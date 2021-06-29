Nitrux 1.5 Is One of the First Distros to Support Linux Kernel 5.13, Ships with KDE Plasma 5.22

Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 1.5 as the latest and greatest release of this Debian-based and KDE Plasma-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

The monthly release cycle continues, and Nitrux 1.5 is here as one of the first GNU/Linux distributions (at the moment of writing) to offer the just released Linux 5.13 kernel series on its software repository. I have to admit, the Nitrux devs were lightning fast to compile and package the new kernel, which brings lots of cool features.

Of course, Nitrux sticks to an LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel by default, so this release ships with Linux kernel 5.4.128 LTS pre-installed. If, later, after the installation, you want to upgrade to a newer kernel, such as Linux kernel 5.10 LTS or Linux kernel 5.13, you can install them from the repos using the following commands.

sudo apt install linux-image-mainline-lts (for Linux kernel 5.10 LTS) sudo apt install linux-image-mainline-current (for Linux kernel 5.13)

The Nitrux 1.5 release also comes with an up-to-date desktop environment, namely the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22. The second point release is included by default, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.83 software suites.

Among other changes, this new Nitrux release ships with updated Latte Dock layouts to use the Floating Dock feature, ten new wallpapers, two virtual appliances for those who want to use Nitrux in a virtual machine, and updated apps, including Firefox 89.0.2, LibreOffice 7.1.4, Heroic Games 1.7.2, and Pacstall 1.4.

If you want to give Nitrux a try, you can download the latest release right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Existing users need only to update their installations to receive the new software versions.

