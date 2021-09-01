Nitrux 1.6 Is Here as One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.14, Latest KDE Goodies

Uri Herrera announced today the release of Nitrux 1.6 as one of the biggest updates to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

The monthly Nitrux ISO releases continue, and the Nitrux 1.6 release is here as a major update to the distribution that brings many new GNU/Linux technologies, updated apps, and lots of improvements, making Nitrux one of the best distros for home and office use.

First and foremost, Nitrux 1.6 is one of the first GNU/Linux distributions out there to ship a live ISO image powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.14 kernel series by default. Not only that, but Nitrux now supports Linux 5.4 and 5.10 LTS kernels, as well as the Linux-libre 5.10 and 5.13 kernels.

The Linux kernel 5.14 is accompanied by some of the latest KDE goodies as Nitrux 1.6 ships with the KDE Plasma 5.22.4 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Gear 21.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.85 software suites. After all, Nitrux is a KDE-oriented distro, so users must have the best KDE Plasma desktop experience possible.

If the latest KDE apps aren’t enough for you, this release also ships with Maui Apps 2.0 software suite, which includes apps like Buho, Clip, Communicator, Index, Nota, Pix, Shelf, Station, and VVave. MauiKit has been updated as well, to version 2.0.1, and you can also enjoy the recently release LibreOffice 7.2 office suite.

Nitrux is getting better and better, that’s for sure, and now users can enjoy a new app called NX Software Center, which is a graphical package manager for AppImages. It features three views, Store View to browser all available apps, Apps View to view all your downloaded apps, and Progress View to view the download progress of apps.

“The NX Software Center, NX SC for short, is a graphical front-end to manage AppImages (and only AppImages), and it’s built using MauiKit 2.0.0,” said developer Uri Herrera. “The AppImages, as well as the data displayed in the application, are fetched from AppImageHub.com.”

Nitrux 1.6 also brings touchpad gestures by default on X11, Powerlevel10k as the default ZSH theme (and it looks really awesome, as you can see from the top image), as well as two new KWin scripts for moving maximized windows to a new virtual desktop and apply a Blur effect on user-specified windows.

Among other changes, this release removes the Plasma Discover package manger and the LMMS digital audio workstation from the default installation, improves rootfs’ reliability, and adds Nitrux’s classic Konsole color scheme to the correct path for apps that use QMLTermWidget can display it as an option.

The devs said that future Nitrux releases will use their own rootfs instead of the (vanilla) Debian unstable rootfs used until now. With that mind, if you want to use Nitrux as your main Linux OS, you can download the Nitrux 1.6 release right now from the official website or using the download button below.

