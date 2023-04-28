Nitrux 2.8 Released with Linux 6.2, Zswap, Support for Android Apps, and More

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 2.8 as a major update to this Debian-based and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution with a focus on the KDE software and the Plasma desktop.

Powered by the Linux 6.2 kernel series from Liquorix with zswap enabled by default, Nitrux 2.8 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.4 LTS desktop environments, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.105 and KDE Gear 23.04 software suites. In other words, you’re getting the best Plasma desktop experience to date!

A major change in Nitrux 2.8 is the inclusion of WayDroid by default, a container-based approach to boot a complete Android system on a regular GNU/Linux system. This means that you will now be able to install and use Android apps on your Nitrux-powered computer.

On top of that, this release brings support for NFS shares, support for tablets and 2-in-1 devices with a touchscreen thanks to the addition of the Maliit Keyboard, support for the Arabic and Bengali languages, as well as updated OpenRC and ZSH configurations.

Also included in Nitrux 2.8 is the fscrypt userland tool to manage the native encryption capabilities of the F2FS file system, which is now used by default for the /home and /var/lib partitions instead of XFS, which continues to be used for the /root partition.

Moreover, there’s now an updated partition layout in the Calamares installer to reflect these changes and to better accommodate sandboxed apps like AppImage and Flatpak. Make sure you read the release notes for all the details about these changes if you plan on installing Nitrux on a new computer.

Other than that, the new Nitrux release adjusts the Sysctl settings with a custom file and adds prelink for a slight increment in performance, increases the maximum number of open files or file descriptors (FD) by providing a custom file, adds Mozc (using Fcitx5) for Japanese users, updates the Mesa graphics stack to version 23.2-git, updates the AMD Vulkan driver to version 2023.Q2.1, and updates the dmcrypt-openrc package.

Nitrux 2.8 is available for download right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below for new deployments and existing Nitrux users who want to upgrade their installations. This release is only available with the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Image credits: Nitrux

Last updated 1 second ago