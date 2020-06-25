Nvidia 440.100 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for New GPUs

Nvidia released the Nvidia 440.100 proprietary Linux graphics driver with support for new GPUs better support for Pascal-based notebooks, and other improvements.

The biggest new feature of the Nvidia 440.100 graphics driver is support for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design, and Nvidia Quadro T1000 with Max-Q Design graphics cards.

This means that if you bought one of these GPUs recently, they’re now officially supported on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if you install or upgrade to the Nvidia 440.100 graphics driver, which you can download from your distro’s repositories or from the Nvidia website.

The new Nvidia GPUs are also supported on FreeBSD systems, but the Solaris driver only adds support for the Nvidia Quadro T1000 with Max-Q Design GPU. You can download the Nvidia 440.100 64-bit FreeBSD driver here and the 32-bit/64-bit Solaris driver here.

Also included in this release is a workaround to improve support for some Pascal-based laptops where the GPU failed to work when idle, as well as new “Connector-N” display device aliases for X configuration option parser, which is fully detailed in the “Display Device Names” appendix of the README file.

“This is useful in conjunction with the “ConnectedMonitor” X configuration option, for emulating the presence of connected monitors without knowing what specific connectors are available,” said Nvidia.

Nvidia 440.100 is a long-lived branch release, which means that it is recommend for all users. If you’re using the Nvidia 440.82 graphics driver, you should update as soon as possible.

Some users have reported that it works with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel too, but Nvidia didn’t specify it in the release notes so if you try to compile it against Linux 5.7, do comment below if it works or not.