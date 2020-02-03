Nvidia 440.59 Graphics Driver Adds PRIME Synchronization Support, More

Nvidia released today the Nvidia 440.59 long-lived graphics driver for UNIX systems to add a few enhancements and fix various bugs.

Available for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems, the Nvidia 440.59 proprietary graphics driver disables frame rate limiting on systems without active displays when HardDPMS is enabled and fixes an X crash on systems with multi-GPU Screen configurations by restricting the maximum number of GPU Screens to one per device.

Furthermore, it improves the saving of configuration files in nvidia-settings by adding a default filename when no configuration file is detected, and patches another bug that could cause the X server to crash.

For Linux users only, the new graphics driver introduces support for audio over DisplayPort Multi-Stream, which requires Linux kernel 5.5 or higher to be installed.

It also adds PRIME Synchronization support for Linux kernel 5.4 and later versions, improves support for some DXVK titles and adds support for Nvidia High Definition Audio (HDA) controllers to respond to display hotplug events during suspend.

Since this is a long-lived branch, I recommend all users to update their systems to version 440.59 as soon as possible. You can download the Nvidia 440.59 graphics driver for 64-bit Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems right now from the official download page.

To install the Nvidia 440.59 graphics driver, you must run the command below as root (system administrator) in the directory where the binary file was downloaded.

sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-440.59.run

This is the recommended driver for owners of recent Nvidia GPUs, but if you still have an older graphics card, you must rely on the legacy graphics driver, some of which Nvidia will no longer support.