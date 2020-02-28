Nvidia 440.64 Driver Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.6

Nvidia released today a new version of its long-lived graphics driver for UNIX (Linux, BSD, and Solaris) systems, Nvidia 440.64, adding support for some recent Nvidia GPUs and the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel series.

Nvidia 440.64 comes about a month after the previous release, Nvidia 440.59, which added PRIME synchronization support for Linux kernel 5.4 LTS and later, as well as support for audio over DisplayPort Multi-Stream, and support for Nvidia High Definition Audio (HDA) controllers.

This new version released today is only a small update that only introduces support for the Nvidia GeForce MX330 and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPUs, as well as initial support for the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel series by fixing some compilation bugs that prevented the Nvidia kernel module from building correctly.

If you’ve tried to install the Nvidia graphics driver on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 5.6 and got the “implicit declaration of function ‘ioremap_nocache’” error, you should try the Nvidia 440.64 driver release.

Apart from that, Nvidia 440.64 addresses a regression that allowed displays to enter DPMS (Display Power Management Signaling) mode even if it’s disabled in the X11 server settings.

The Nvidia 440.64 graphics driver is now the latest long-lived version, which means that it is recommended for everyone. To install it on your GNU/Linux distribution, you must run the command below as root (system administrator) in the directory where you’ve downloaded the binary file.

sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-440.64.run

For BSD systems, the Nvidia 440.64 graphics driver also adds support for the Nvidia GeForce MX330 and MX350 graphics cards and fixes the DPMS display issue, which was patched for Solaris systems as well. However, the two GPUs aren’t supported on Solaris systems.