Nvidia 450.66 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for New GPUs, Vulkan Fixes

Nvidia released today a new version of its proprietary graphics driver for UNIX platforms, Nvidia 450.66, which adds support for some recent Nvidia GPUs and some bug fixes.

Available for Linux, BSD and Solaris systems, the Nvidia 450.66 graphics driver introduces support for eleven new GPUs, including EIZO Quadro MED-XN31LP, EIZO Quadro MED-XN50LP, EIZO Quadro MED-XN51LP, EIZO Quadro MED-XN70, EIZO Quadro MED-XN71, EIZO Quadro MED-XN72, EIZO Quadro MED-XN90, EIZO Quadro MED-XN91, EIZO Quadro MED-XN92, Matrox D-Series D1450, and Matrox D-Series D1480.

In addition, the new Nvidia graphics driver version improves triple buffering support of Vulkan X11 swapchains on Linux systems by addressing an issue that won’t allow the functionality to work properly when applications are syncing to vblank. This change is not available for BSD and Solaris systems.

The Nvidia 450.66 graphics driver is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit (amd64) and ARM64 (AArch64) Linux systems, as well as for 64-bit BSD systems and 32-bit and 64-bit Solaris systems.

Since this is a long-lived branch, all Linux, BSD and Solaris users that own a computer with an Nvidia graphics card are urged to update their installations as soon as possible, especially if you have one of the new GPUs mentioned above.

It is highly recommended that you install the latest Nvidia display driver from the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution. This version replaces the previous release, Nvidia 450.57, which was announced last month with improved support for Vulkan apps and a bunch of new features.

But sometimes that’s not possible, so you should download the binaries above and install them yourself by running the sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-450.66.run (on 64-bit Linux systems) or sh ./ NVIDIA-Linux-aarch64-450.66.run (on ARM Linux systems) command as root in the folder where you save the file.

For more details, check out the official installation instructions.