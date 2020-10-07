Nvidia 455.28 Adds Performance Improvements for DOOM: Eternal, DiRT Rally 2.0

Nvidia released today Nvidia 455.28 as a new short-lived proprietary graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems bringing support for new GPUs, as well as new features and many bug fixes.

The Nvidia 455.28 display driver adds support for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics cards. If you own any of these GPUs, you can now use it on your 64-bit or AArch64 (ARM64) GNU/Linux distribution or 64-bit FreeBSD operating system, while Solaris is not supported at this time.

Another exciting new feature of the Nvidia 455.28 graphics driver is support for a new, host-coherent and host-visible device-local VkMemoryType that promises a performance boost in various 3D apps and games in Linux, including DiRT Rally 2.0 (DXVK), DOOM: Eternal (Steam Play), and World of Warcraft (DXVK).

For Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris, this release adds support for the NVIDIA VDPAU driver, which can be used for decoding 10-bit and 12-bit VP9 video streams. However, Nvidia notes the fact that VDPAU’s presentation pipeline and the GL_NV_vdpau_interop extension do not yet support 10-bit or 12-bit video surfaces.

Also for all supported platforms, Nvidia 455.28 updates the nvidia-settings utility to allow for a continued interaction with the help content and other pages while the user edits the application profiles, as well as the Base Mosaic support on GeForce to enable support for a maximum of five simultaneous displays.

Moreover, this release makes the layout configuration of SLI Mosaic displays in the nvidia-settings utility a dialog in the X Server Display Configuration page rather than a standalone page. Support for the NVIDIA NGX Updater has been implemented as well, but only for Linux systems.

As for the bug fixes, the Nvidia 455.28 display driver addresses a memory leak in the NVIDIA EGL driver, an X11 crash using an NVIDIA-driven display as a PRIME Display Offload sink with the NVIDIA RandR provider disable, as well as a bug that blocked portrait orientation when using 8K displays on Pascal and earlier GPUs.

It also fixes a bug that caused excessive CPU usage in certain Vulkan apps, especially for the Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Play game, an issue causing WebKit-based apps to crash on Wayland, and several other bugs affecting the SPIR-V optimization, the vkGetRandROutputDisplayEXT Vulkan extension, the glGetGraphicsResetStatusARB OpenGL extension, the DPMS mode, and dual-link DVI.

You can download the Nvidia 455.28 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD or Solaris systems right now from the official website, where you’ll also find the full release notes for more details on the changes and supported GPUs.

However, please try to keep in mind that this is a short-lived branch. I strongly recommend that you update to this version only if your hardware doesn’t work properly with the long-lived series, namely Nvidia 450.80.02, which was released last week with support for the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics card and Yamaha DGX display.

Last updated 12 hours ago