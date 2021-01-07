Nvidia 460.32.03 Display Driver Adds Support for RTX A6000 GPUs, Vulkan Improvements

Nvidia released today the Nvidia 460.32.03 display driver as the latest production branch version for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems with numerous improvements, new features, and bug fixes.

For all supported platforms, the Nvidia 460.32.03 video driver adds support for NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, introduces a new default disk cache location for the OpenGL/Vulkan Shader and changes its default size from 128MB to 1024MB, and changes the AllowEmptyInitialConfiguration option to “True” by default to avoid failures when launching the X server if no displays are connected.

Moreover, Nvidia 460.32.03 better supports apps that transfer data between VDPAU video surfaces and system memory by improving the NVIDIA VDPAU implementation when using planar or semi-planar formats, and adds a new “NoInterlacedModes” token to the driver’s “ModeValidation” option to restrict the validation of interlaced modes.

Only for GNU/Linux users, Nvidia 460.32.03 adds support for the “Reverse PRIME Bypass” optimization to bypass the bandwidth overhead of PRIME Display Offload and PRIME Render Offload under certain conditions, adds support for RandR rotation and reflection when using an NVIDIA-driven display as a PRIME Display Offload sink, improves nvidia-modeset.ko’s memory allocation strategy to reduce the occurrence of out-of-memory errors.

In addition, it improves support for Linux 5.4 LTS and newer kernels that caused performance regressions when allocating system memory, and improves Vulkan support by adding support for several extensions, including VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline, VK_KHR_ray_query, VK_KHR_pipeline_library, VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations, VK_NV_fragment_shading_rate_enums, VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate, VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation, VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64, and VK_KHR_copy_commands2.

It also supports importing of cached memory via the VK_EXT_external_memory_host extension, reduces host memory consumption for descriptor memory, fixes an issue with the VK_ACCESS_MEMORY_READ_BIT and VK_ACCESS_MEMORY_WRITE_BIT constants when they’re used as part of a render pass, and addresses a bug that made Vulkan apps to fail to initialize if the connected X11 server didn’t expose GLX support.

Various bug fixes are present as well in this release to improve the nvidia-settings’ SLI Mosaic Mode configuration dialog to no longer leave displays enabled if they’re no longer needed, improve reporting of scaled display resolutions configured in nvidia-settings to RandR, improve the configuration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport displays, and prevent any corruption when copying from an X11 pixmap to an RGB overlay window.

Last but not least, Nvidia 460.32.03 removes support for several deprecated frame lock NV-CONTROL attributes, including NV_CTRL_FRAMELOCK_MASTER, NV_CTRL_FRAMELOCK_SLAVES, NV_CTRL_FRAMELOCK_MASTERABLE, and NV_CTRL_FRAMELOCK_SLAVEABLE, and removes the truncation warning of the “MetaMode” string for older X servers when saving the X configuration file via nvidia-settings.

The Nvidia 460.32.03 display driver is available for download right now for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) GNU/Linux distributions, 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 64-bit and 32-bit Solaris systems from the official website. If manual installation isn’t your thing, you should be able to install the new version from your distro’s stable repositories in the coming days.

