Nvidia 460.39 Driver Adds Support for Linux 5.10 LTS, GeForce RTX 3000 Series of Laptop GPUs

Nvidia released today Nvidia 460.39 as a new production graphics driver for UNIX systems, including GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris, bringing support for newer kernels, new GPUs, and a handful of improvements.

Nvidia 460.39 is here three weeks after Nvidia 460.32.03 and introduces support for new graphics cards, including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs, as well as NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010. This support is available only for GNU/Linux and FreeBSD systems.

Linux users would be happy to learn that the new Nvidia graphics adds support for newer kernels, such as the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS series, restoring essential functionality like runtime power management, hot-plugging of audio-capable display devices, as well as S0ix-based system suspend.

For all supported platforms, Nvidia 460.39 fixes several bugs causing bindless texture samplers to be incorrectly counted towards the MAX_COMPUTE_TEXTURE_IMAGE_UNITS limit, GPU hangs when attempting to perform link training on an HDMI 2.1 Fixed Rate Link (FRL) display when the display is powered off, and failures of NvFBC apps with the “Unable to send exported fds” error message.

The Nvidia 460.39 display driver is available for download right now for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) GNU/Linux distributions, 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 64-bit and 32-bit Solaris systems from the official website.

The new graphics driver is provided by NVIDIA as a .run binary for Linux systems, which you will need to manually install by running the sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-460.39.run command as root. If that’s not your thing, you should wait for the new version to arrive in the stable repositories of your favorite distro.

Last updated 2 hours ago