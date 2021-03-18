News / Driver

NVIDIA 460.67 Graphics Driver Released with Better Support for Linux 5.11, Bug Fixes

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 460.67 proprietary graphics driver as part of its long production branch for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms.

Coming two months after the NVIDIA 460.39 release, NVIDIA 460.67 is here today to improve support for the latest Linux 5.11 kernel series by fixing a driver installation failures where the NVIDIA kernel module failed to build with the “error: implicit declaration of function ‘sys_close'” or “fatal error: asm/kmap_types.h: No such file or directory” errors.

So if you encountered any of these errors when trying to install previous NVIDIA graphics driver versions on a GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 5.11, you should definitely use the new release.

Only on Linux systems, the NVIDIA 460.67 graphics driver also fixes a bug that may have caused apps to become unstable when using ray tracing extensions on multi-GPU setups if the GPUs didn’t match.

For all supported platforms, including Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris, the new NVIDIA graphics driver addresses a issue that prevented G-SYNC from working correctly on Kepler-based GPUs after a mode switch, and patches a bug where the vkCreateSwapchain Vulkan extension could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided.

That’s it. I know is not a big release, but considering the Linux 5.11 kernel improvements, I believe the new NVIDIA graphics driver will soon be adopted by some of the most popular rolling-release GNU/Linux distributions.

You can download the NVIDIA 460.67 graphics driver for 64-bit and ARM64 Linux systems, as well as for 64-bit FreeBSD, and 32-bit/64-bit Solaris systems right now from the official website. Detailed installation instructions are provided in the “Additional Information” tab under each download page.

