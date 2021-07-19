NVIDIA 470.57.02 Graphics Driver Brings Support for RTX 3070/80 Ti GPUs, DOOM Eternal Fixes

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 470.57.02 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms, a feature and bugfix release of their production branch.

NVIDIA 470.57.02 is here to introduce support for GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, which means that if you own one of them you can now use it with your favorite GNU/Linux distribution as long as you have this latest production version installed.

The new driver version also brings better support for several games, including DOOM Eternal, which received a workaround for an issue that made the video game to flip on desktop environments like GNOME, and Far Cry 5, which also received a workaround, but for a shader race condition when run with DXVK. In addition Wolfenstein: Youngblood should now work better with NVIDIA Kepler, Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs.

It also improves support for GTK+ 3 apps running on XWayland using the GtkGLArea class, increases the maximum limit on concurrent OpenGL contexts, adds support for PRIME Display Offload for AMDGPU sources, and adds an NVIDIA NGX build that can be used with Proton and Wine for running Windows apps and games.

“A new library, nvngx.dll, has been added to enable driver-side support for running Windows applications which make use of DLSS. Changes to Proton, Wine, and other third-party software are needed for this feature,” reads the release notes.

Vulkan support has been greatly improved as well in this release, which adds support for several new extensions, along with initial support for hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on XWayland and DRM KMS support for Vulkan direct-to-display.

Among other noteworthy changes, the NVIDIA 470.57.02 graphics driver updates the GPU fan control to be available by default in nvidia-settings and NV-CONTROL for GPUs that support programmable fan control, adds the nvidia-peermem.ko kernel module to provide Mellanox InfiniBand HCAs (Host Channel Adapters) direct peer-to-peer access access to NVIDIA GPU memory, and improves support for games running with DXVK on NVIDIA Pascal GPUs.

Of course, numerous bugs were squashed to make the NVIDIA graphics driver more stable and reliable. You can download the NVIDIA 470.57.02 graphics driver for 64-bit and ARM64 (AArc64) Linux platforms right now from the official website. This is a recommended version for all users!

