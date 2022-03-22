NVIDIA 510.60.02 Graphics Driver Released with Support for RTX A4000H and A5500 GPUs

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 510.60.02 proprietary graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems as the latest production version that introduces support for new GPUs.

NVIDIA 510.60.02 is here almost two months after NVIDIA 510.47.03 and introduces support for the NVIDIA RTX A4000H and NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics cards, which are built on the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture and found in modern laptop computers. Support is provided for all supported platforms, including Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris.

On top of that, the NVIDIA 510.60.02 graphics driver addresses a bug that could cause monitors featuring HDMI or DisplayPort audio ports to be deselected as the default audio output device after the device resumes from suspend, as well as a regression introduced in a previous release that could cause OpenGL apps to hang or render incorrectly after suspend or resume cycles or VT switches.

Also fixed in this release is a bug that caused the nvidia-settings control panel to output invalid error messages and a bug that prevented the nvidia-installer script from detecting the scripts/sign-file kernel module signing tool in situations where separate kernel source and output directories were used.

Furthermore, NVIDIA 510.60.02 fixes a bug that could prevent kernel modules that were linked from precompiled kernel interface object files from being loaded on recent Linux kernel versions. NVIDIA says that this bug affected custom packages built with nvidia-installer’s --add-this-kernel option.

Last but not least, this release fixes a bug introduced in the NVIDIA 495.29.05 graphics driver, which caused the GPU "Model:" line in the /proc/driver/nvidia/gpus/<Bus:Device.Function>/information file to be marked as "Unknown" for certain graphics cards.

You can download the NVIDIA 510.60.02 graphics driver for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) Linux systems, as well as for 64-bit FreeBSD, and 64-bit and 32-bit Solaris systems right now from the official website. Please follow these instructions to install the new NVIDIA graphics driver on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Image credits: NVIDIA

