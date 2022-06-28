NVIDIA 515.57 Released with Better NvFBC Direct Capture Support, Vulkan Fixes

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 515.57 graphics driver for UNIX platforms, including GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, with various bug fixes.

Marked as the “latest production branch version”, the NVIDIA 515.57 is the second release in the NVIDIA 515 series, after NVIDIA 515.48.07, since the hardware company announced that it is finally releasing open-source kernel modules for its graphics driver.

NVIDIA 515.57 is a small release compared to the previous 515.48.07 release, addressing only a few issues related to the NvFBC direct capture support. For example, it adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames, fixes an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture waits for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, and fixes another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out.

On top of these NvFBC direct capture improvements, the NVIDIA 515.57 graphics driver fixes an issue where the Vulkan direct to display functionality won’t drive more than four displays from a single VkInstance, fixes a bug causing certain graphics apps to crash when they are launched while nvidia-drm.ko kernel module is not loaded, and fixes a bug that prevented the nvidia-settings panel from accurately showing changes to some configuration properties.

NVIDIA 515.57 is now available for download from the official website if you fancy installing it yourself. You can download the binaries for 64-bit and AArch64 Linux systems, as well as for 64-bit FreeBSD systems, and 32-bit and 64-bit Solaris systems. Before installing it, don’t forget to check out the “Supported Products” and “Additional Information” tabs on the download pages.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

