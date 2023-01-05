NVIDIA 525.78.01 Graphics Driver Released with Better Support for Vulkan X11 Apps

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 525.78.01 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems to address a few bugs in the previous versions of the production-ready branch of its proprietary video driver.

NVIDIA 525.78.01 is here to improve support for Vulkan X11 applications by addressing a regression that prevented the G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicator from being displayed and by fixing bug that could cause apps to crash with Xid 32 errors when using the VK_KHR_present_id Vulkan extension.

It also fixes a crash with the nvidia-settings control panel that occurred when using a newer control panel with an older version of the NVIDIA graphics driver, as well as a bug resulting in excess CPU usage in hybrid graphics configurations where an external monitor is connected to a discrete NVIDIA graphics card and configured as a PRIME Display Offload sink.

The NVIDIA 525.78.01 graphics driver is available for download right now from the official website. It is marked as the “Latest Production Branch Version,” which means it’s recommended for installation on production machines where you’re using NVIDIA 525.60.11 or an earlier version of the driver.

Downloads are available for 64-bit and ARM64 (AArch64) Linux platforms, as well as 64-bit FreeBSD and x64/x86 Solaris systems. Installation instructions are provided on the download page for each version if you’re installing the NVIDIA graphics driver manually.

If manual installation is not your thing, you’ll have to wait for the new driver version to arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution to update.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

