NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Suspend/Resume on UEFI Systems

NVIDIA released today a new version of its proprietary graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, NVIDIA 525.85.05, a bugfix release that addresses a couple of issues and brings other changes.

Earlier this month, NVIDIA released the NVIDIA 525.78.01 graphics driver, but it looks like some important improvements needed to be made, so they released a small update, NVIDIA 525.85.05, which improves the reliability of the suspend and resume functionality on UEFI systems when using certain display panels.

NVIDIA 525.85.05 also disables the Fixed Rate Link (FRL) feature when using passive DisplayPort to HDMI dongles, which NVIDIA reports that they are incompatible with FRL, and fixes a bug that prevented certain controls in the NVIDIA Settings control panel from working when running an X server as an unprivileged user.

Also fixed is a bug that could cause the VK_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST error to appear when using the VK_MEMORY_ALLOCATE_DEVICE_ADDRESS_CAPTURE_REPLAY_BIT Vulkan extension to allocate memory. This bug was only affecting GNU/Linux and FreeBSD platforms.

The new version of the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver is up for grabs from the official website and it’s available for 64-bit and ARM64 (AArch64) Linux platforms.

Please note that this is the “Latest Production Branch Version,” which means it’s recommended for use in production environments, and everyone who wants a top-notch NVIDIA graphics experience should update their installations.

Downloads are also available for 64-bit FreeBSD and x64/x86 Solaris systems. Installation instructions are provided on the download page for each version if you’re installing the NVIDIA graphics driver manually.

Those of you who want to use the NVIDIA Linux open-source GPU kernel module should head over to the corresponding GitHub page from where they can download and install the source release. However, keep in mind that the open kernel modules must be used with GSP firmware and user-space NVIDIA GPU driver components from NVIDIA 525.85.05 release.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

Last updated 25 mins ago