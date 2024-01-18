NVIDIA 535.154.05 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Support for Multi-GPU Systems

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 535.154.05 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems as the latest “production” branch bringing a few fixes for those who prefer to stay on the stable side of things.

NVIDIA 535.154.05 is here to fix a bug causing multi-GPU systems to crash on suspend, a bug causing systems to crash when an app is run with the __NV_PRIME_RENDER_OFFLOAD=1 variable, and a bug that prevented application profiles from being applied to PRIME Render Offloaded apps running via Wine.

Also addressed in this release is a bug causing high CPU usage during suspend, which could lead to the system not entering s2idle, as well as a bug that caused the nvidia-settings control panel to crash when running on Wayland with newer versions of the libwayland-client library.

Lastly, the new NVIDIA graphics driver is here to disable PRIME Display Offload Sink support for virtual displays on datacenter GPUs. According to NVIDIA, this change was made to “prevent unusable desktop layouts from getting automatically configured on systems with a mix of physical and virtual displays.”

The NVIDIA 535.154.05 graphics driver is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit and AArch64 Linux systems, as well as 64-bit FreeBSD systems, and x64/x86 Solaris systems. You can also install this version by using the installers from your distro’s repositories.

As mentioned before, this update is for the “production” branch of the NVIDIA graphics driver. If you want to use the latest “new feature” branch, which brings cool features, you can download and install the NVIDIA 545.29.06 graphics driver release instead.

NVIDIA 545.29.06 was released in November 2023 as a small update to fix a regression that prevented users from setting backlight brightness levels, a bug that could lead to UI corruption in the nvidia-installer on systems with more than one initramfs file per kernel, and a bug causing video games built on the Source 2 engine to hang when running under Xwayland.

