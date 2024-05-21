NVIDIA 555 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync Support

NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with new features and various improvements.

The biggest new feature of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series is the highly anticipated explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in major desktop environment releases like GNOME 46.1 and the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6.1.

As already mentioned in my previous articles, explicit sync in the NVIDIA graphics driver is a big deal for NVIDIA GPU users who want to use Wayland as it will finally put a stop to graphical glitches and all sorts of annoyances that would prevent users from enjoying a true Wayland desktop experience.

Other changes in the upcoming NVIDIA 555 driver series include support for the GSP firmware by default on all NVIDIA GPUs that support it, immediate presentation mode support to Vulkan Wayland WSI, and an interactive prompt for the nvidia-installer to allow users to select between the proprietary and open kernel modules.

This release also adds support for using EGL instead of GLX as the OpenGL ICD for NvFBC, enables HDMI 10-bits per component support by default, and changes the minimum required Linux kernel version from 3.10 to 4.15.

Among other changes, the NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series removes support for Base Mosaic on GeForce cards, which was previously available only on select GPUs with some motherboards and limited to five display devices, and fixes several bugs from previous releases. Check out the release notes for more details.

The NVIDIA 555.42.02 beta driver is available for download from the official website. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version unsuitable for production environments. You should wait for the final release of the NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series to enjoy explicit sync support and other features.

