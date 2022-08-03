OBS Studio 28.0 Promises 10-Bit Color Support and HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Port, and More

OBS Studio 28.0 is coming and promises to be a huge update to this powerful and popular screencasting and streaming software with lots of new features and a revamped interface.

OBS Studio 28.0 has just entered public beta testing to give us early access to its awesome new features, including 10-bit color support and HDR video encoding, along with new color format and color space settings to let you tweak these options in the advanced settings.

The devs recommend Color Format P010 and Color Space Rec. 2100 PQ settings for HDR and Color Format P010 with an SDR color space for 10-bit SDR encoding. However, HDR streaming will only be supported via YouTube’s HLS service with an HEVC encoder, yet it supports video capture devices, and 10-bit encoding requires an AV1 or HEVC encoder.

While OBS Studio will support 10-bit and HDR video encoding on all official platforms, including GNU/Linux, HDR preview does not work on Linux and several inputs and encoders still need to be updated, hopefully before the final release.

The second biggest change in the upcoming OBS Studio 28.0 release is the port to the latest Qt 6 application framework, promising a more modern interface with a new default theme called “Yami”. However, due to this change, OBS Studio will drop support for all 32-bit operating systems, as well as for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems.

Other exciting changes include support for sending chat messages to YouTube from within OBS, obs-websocket 5.0 as a first-party plugin, native SRT/RIST outputs, the ability to automatically split recordings based on file size or duration, and a new Accessibility section in settings to let you change colors of certain UI elements.

Of course, there will be numerous other improvements, such as EGL rendering on Linux for a better experience, support for the H.264 format in the Linux V4L2 (video capture device) source, multiview layouts without preview and program, the ability to relatively center multiple sources, the ability to reset the entire interface, a new option for low latency audio buffering, support for custom FFmpeg options in media sources, and much more.

There’s no release date set for OBS Studio 28.0, but a beta version is now available for public testing. It can be installed on any GNU/Linux distribution as a Flatpak app by running the command below in a terminal emulator.

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub-beta https://flathub.org/beta-repo/flathub-beta.flatpakrepo flatpak install flathub-beta com.obsproject.Studio

Additionally, the devs provide a PPA for Ubuntu users to test the latest beta releases. Just run the command below in your Terminal app to add the OBS Studio Beta PPA and install the application. However, please note that these repositories do not yet contain a beta version (I will update the article when that changes).

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:obsproject/obs-studio-unstable sudo apt install obs-studio

Image credits: OBS Studio

Last updated 16 mins ago