OBS Studio 28.0 Released with 10-Bit Color Support, HDR Video Encoding, and Qt 6 Port

OBS Studio 28.0 has been officially released today as a huge update to this powerful and popular screencasting and streaming software that introduces numerous new features and a revamped interface based on the latest Qt technologies.

Highlights of OBS Studio 28.0 include 10-bit color support, HDR video encoding, a new color format and color space settings to let you tweak these options in the advanced settings, as well as a port to the latest Qt 6 application framework for a more modern interface with a new default theme called “Yami”.

The devs recommend Color Format P010 and Color Space Rec. 2100 PQ settings for HDR and Color Format P010 with an SDR color space for 10-bit SDR encoding. However, HDR streaming will only be supported via YouTube’s HLS service with an HEVC encoder, yet it supports video capture devices, and 10-bit encoding requires an AV1 or HEVC encoder.

Other exciting changes include support for sending chat messages to YouTube from within OBS, obs-websocket 5.0 as a first-party plugin, native SRT/RIST outputs, the ability to automatically split recordings based on file size or duration, and a new Accessibility section in settings to let you change colors of certain UI elements.

OBS Studio 28.0 also brings numerous improvements like EGL rendering on Linux for a better experience, support for the H.264 format in the Linux V4L2 (video capture device) source, multiview layouts without preview and program, the ability to relatively center multiple sources, the ability to reset the entire interface, a new option for low latency audio buffering, and support for custom FFmpeg options in media sources.

Due to the port to the latest Qt 6 framework, OBS Studio is now no longer supported on 32-bit operating systems, nor on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems, which do not offer Qt 6 packages. In addition, HDR preview does not work on Linux systems at this time, and several inputs/encoders still need to be updated.

You can install OBS Studio 28.0 right now as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Developing story…

