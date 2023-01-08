OBS Studio 29.0 Released with Media Key Support on Linux, New Filters

OBS Studio 29.0 is out today as a major release for this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform software for live streaming and screen recording bringing new features and lots of improvements.

OBS Studio 29.0 comes more than four months after OBS Studio 28.0 and introduces support for media keys on Linux, a 3-band equalizer filter, an upward compressor filter, Websockets 5.1.0, as well as support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs.

The new release also improves the NVIDIA Video and Audio filters by adding a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing for better quality masking, adds the ability to mute individual browser docks, as well as the ability to inspect individual browser docks via right-clicking.

Improvements were also brought to the FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using the libva library to check the device’s capabilities, and a new slide counter was added to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected.

Among other changes, OBS Studio 29.0 sets Replay Buffer’s memory limit to 75% of installed system RAM rather than being fixed at 8GB, removes the automatic numbering on Multiview labels, raises the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop, and changes the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility and performance.

Of course, many bugs were fixed to make OBS Studio more stable and reliable when recording your screen or screencasting. For more details, check out the GitHub release notes.

OBS Studio 29.0 can be installed on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

