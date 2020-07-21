July 23, 2020
Server-Oriented Omarine 7.0 Linux OS Released with Enhanced Security

The Omarine 7.0 Linux-based operating system for servers arrives today with enhanced security and up-to-date components for those who fancy using the RPM package management software.

Omarine 7.0 comes about ten months after version 6.2 and more than a year after the 6.x series. It’s a major release that implements a new security policy to enhance the overall security of the operating system and make it easier to use SELinux.

Of course, the toolchain has been updated in this release, which ships with Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.31, GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 9.3.0, systemd 245, Python 3.8.2, PHP 7.4.5, MySQL 8.0.17, QEMU 5.0.0, BIND 9.16.4, NFS-Utils 2.4.3, Krb5 1.18.1, Qt 5.14.2, and OpenJDK 14.0.1.

Servers deployed with Omarine Linux are configured to support strong security protocols like SSL (Secure Sockets Layer), SASL (Simple Authentication and Security Layer) and krb5 (Kerberos) out of the box. The system can also be set up as a secure network based on the Omarine Native Directory (OND).

Originally based on Slackware Linux, Omarine is now an independently developed operating system. Besides being deployed on servers, Omarine can also be used as a desktop system with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce or LXDE desktop environments without any additional configuration.

Omarine also has a strong presence in the cloud, being used in ML (Machine Learning) projects, but it supports and creates AI programming environment, such as FUZZY programming language. You can download the Omarine 7.0 release right now from the official website or using the direct link below.

