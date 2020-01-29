OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Will Ship with Linux Kernel 5.5, LibreOffice 6.4

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 is just around the corner, and the Release Candidate (RC) build is now available for public testing, giving the community a glimpse over the features and components to be implemented in the final release.

The Release Candidate (RC) is the last milestone in the development cycle of any GNU/Linux distribution, and it usually contains mostly bug fixes and update packages. But what’s more exciting is the fact that OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 RC is shipping with the recently released Linux 5.5 kernel series.

In addition to the Linux kernel bump, the Release Candidate also comes with the latest KDE Plasma 5.17.5 desktop environment, KDE Frameworks 5.66.0 and KDE Applications 19.12.1 open-source software suites, Qt 5.14.0 applications framework, Krita 4.2.8 digital painting software, and LLVM/clang 9.0.1 compiler.

Included as well are the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite, SMPlayer 19.10.2 video player, Kdenlive 19.12.1 video editor, digiKam 7.0.0 image editor and organizer, Falkon 3.1.0 web browser, SimpleScreenRecorder 0.3.11 screen recorder, as well as NX Firewall and Java 13.

Includes OpenMandriva branded applications

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 “Mercury” will ship with some OpenMandriva branded applications like Desktop Presets (om-feeling-like) for customizing the appearance of the OpenMandriva Plasma desktop if you want to make it look like Windows 7, and Update Configuration (om-update-config) for configuring automatic updates.

In the repositories, users will also find an OpenMandriva Clang-compiled kernel (kernel-release-clang), alternative desktop environments, an alternative package manager called Zypper, as well as many popular software, including Mozilla Firefox 72.0.2, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.4.1, Chromium 79.0.3945.130, GIMP 2.10.14, and VirtualBox 6.1.2.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 RC is available for download right now from the official website if you want to give it a try. However, if you are already running the beta release, you can update it to the Release Candidate version by running the following commands in a terminal emulator.

sudo dnf clean all

sudo dnf --refresh --best --allowerasing distro-sync

Source: OpenMandriva