OpenShot 3.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Improved Profiles, More

OpenShot Studios released today OpenShot 3.1 as the first update to the OpenShot 3.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Coming fourth months after OpenShot 3.0, the OpenShot 3.1 update is mostly a bugfix and stability release. It improves the profiles by adding more than 400 export profiles and a new Profile UI, improves the Undo / Redo system, including grouping actions, and improves the Preview & Split Clip dialog to correct aspect ratio and sample rate.

OpenShot 3.1 also comes with a huge Time Re-mapping update that includes improvements to audio resampling, bezier curve audio support, as well as better support for backwards audio, an improved Caption effect that now offers better VTT support and smaller text by default, and improved keyboard bindings, especially for the arrow keys.

The overall performance of the application has been improved as well in this release by adding extra caching and optimizations to FrameMapper & Clip objects, but also by fixing various bugs for issues like high fps when using Blender Animated Titles, babl color methods in the Mac Chroma Key effect, resizing of the video preview widget, and for the logic of Automatic Transition Direction.

Other than that, OpenShot 3.1 expands the default Emojis by adding Arrows, Shapes, and Brands emoji, improves the File Properties dialog to handle replacing files and thumbnails, and to better supports changing the FPS, updates the AppImage binary to support newer GNU/Linux distributions, and updates various language translations.

Check out the full changelog on the project’s GitHub page for more details, from where you can also download the AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything, or the source tarball if you fancy compiling the software from sources. Alternatively, you can install OpenShot as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

