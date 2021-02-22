openSUSE-Based GeckoLinux Gets New ISO Release with KDE Plasma 5.21 and Xfce 4.16

The developers of the openSUSE-Based GeckoLinux distribution announced today the general availability of updated ROLLING editions derived from the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories.

The GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210221 update is now available to download for all spins, generated directly from the openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories without any alterations. This release comes three months after the previous ROLLING update with important updates to the pre-installed desktop environments.

The biggest change in this release and the thing I want to share with my readers is the inclusion of the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 and Xfce 4.16 desktop environments. So, if you want to use an openSUSE Tumbleweed-based distro, and you want to give Plasma 5.21 and Xfce 4.16 a try, you can download the new GeckoLinux ROLLING spins.

The KDE Plasma spin is accompanied by the latest KDE Framework 5.79 and KDE Applications 20.12 open-source software suites, and includes a couple of noteworthy changes, such as improved font legibility by changing the UI fonts colors to pure black and a fix for bug causing delays in the initial loading of desktop icons and system notifications.

“GeckoLinux continues to be focused on eliminating pain points and polishing its unique out-of-the-box configuration on top of the stable and flexible openSUSE base,” said the devs.

The rest of the GeckoLinux ROLLING spins from the 999.210221 update come with the GNOME 3.38, Budgie 10.5.2, Cinnamon 4.8.6, MATE 1.24.1, LXQt 0.16, and Pantheon desktop environments. Both the Budgie and Cinnamon editions feature improved behavior of Nemo desktop icons.

As usual, each spin comes with a well curated selection of Open Source software, out of the box support for proprietary media formats, support for proprietary hardware drivers and firmware, pre-configured Google and Skype repositories, the most recent Calamares graphical installer, and Linux kernel 5.10.16.

You can download GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210221 right now from the official website.

