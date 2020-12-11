openSUSE-Based GeckoLinux Has a New Release with Bluetooth Improvements, Latest Updates

The openSUSE-based GeckoLinux distribution has a new release today bringing you all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, as well as various improvements.

All three editions of GeckoLinux (ROLLING, STATIC and NEXT) have been updated, but while each one comes with its own updates, all of them include some quality improvements for Bluetooth audio users.

These include the ability for the PulseAudio sound server to prevent the automatic switching of audio to the low-quality HSP/HFP profiles, as well as support for automatically switching audio streams to newly connected Bluetooth devices using the A2DP profile.

In addition to the Bluetooth improvements, the new releases also improve support for the 7zip archive format and make the default GRUB bootloader configuration cleaner and more predictable for UEFI systems.

Derived from the openSUSE Leap 15.2 and Packman repositories, the new GeckoLinux STATIC and NEXT editions are powered by Linux kernel 5.3.18 and include the KDE Plasma 5.18 desktop environment with KDE applications 20.04 and KDE Framework 5.71.0 software suites on the STATIC edition and the latest KDE Plasma 5.20.4 with KDE Applications 20.12 and KDE Framework 5.76.0 software suites on the NEXT edition.

The GeckoLinux STATIC edition with KDE Plasma comes with some improvements of its own, including an updated Numix theme, a new panel shortcut for window and workspace visual overview management, as well as the use of the Xmodesetting driver by default for computers with Intel graphics for better stability.

The GeckoLinux NEXT Budgie edition has been turned into a STATIC edition due to the inclusion of the Budgie Desktop in the official openSUSE Leap 15.2 repositories, and both STATIC and NEXT editions also ship with the GNOME 3.34, Budgie 10.5.1, Xfce 4.14, Cinnamon 4.4.8, MATE 1.24, and LXQt 0.14 desktop environments as separate images.

On the other hand, the GeckoLinux ROLLING edition is derived from the openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories, is powered by Linux kernel 5.9.12, and features the latest KDE Plasma 5.20, GNOME 3.38, Xfce 4.14, Budgie 10.5.2, MATE 1.24, and LXQt 0.16 desktop environments. The Cinnamon 4.6.7 desktop is included as well.

The GeckoLinux NEXT and ROLLING editions also feature a variant with elementary OS’ Pantheon desktop, and the ROLLING edition come with the Calamares 3.2.27 system installer for an improved installation experience.

You can download all the STATIC and NEXT 152.201210, as well as ROLLING 999.201205 editions of the openSUSE-based GeckoLinux distro right now from the official website, where you can also find all the information you need to get started with this GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 3 days ago