openSUSE Leap 15.2 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

The openSUSE Project released today openSUSE Leap 15.2, the second major installment in the latest openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series, based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2.

openSUSE Leap 15.2 comes more than a year after openSUSE Leap 15.1 to bring you not only software updates and security fixes, but also new applications and technologies. Most specifically, it brings exciting new Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) technologies.

Among these, there’s Tensorflow, a deep learning framework used by data scientists for numerical computations and data-flow graphs, PyTorch, a machine learning library, ONNX, a program that provides interoperability in the AI tool space, as well as the Grafana and Prometheus tools for creating interactive visual analytics.

On top of that, openSUSE Leap 15.2 ships with a real-time Linux kernel that manages the timing of microprocessors to ensure the maximum efficiency of time-critical events. Furthermore, there are several new container technologies present in this release, such as Kubernetes, CRI, and Cilium, which ensure efficient shipping and deploying of containerized applications.

“Leap 15.2 represents a huge step forward in the Artificial Intelligence space,” said Marco Varlese, a developer and member of the project. “I am super excited that openSUSE end-users can now finally consume Machine Learning / Deep Learning frameworks and applications via our repositories to enjoy a stable and up-to-date ecosystem.”

Other highlights of this release include improvements to the YaST configuration tool to support the new structure that splits system’s configuration between /usr/etc and /etc directories, a much-improved installer that now offers better management of storage devices for Raspberry Pi devices, as well as improved unattended installations with AutoYaST.

Software-wise, openSUSE Leap 15.2 ships with Linux kernel 5.3.18, GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 9, systemd 234, PHP 7.4.6, Qt 5.12 LTS, CUPS 2.2.7, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.5.0, KDE Applications 20.04.2, KDE Frameworks 5.68.0, Mozilla Firefox 68.5.0 ESR, GNU Health 3.6.4 (with COVID-19 pandemic tracking capabilities), OnionShare 2.2, VLC 3.0.7, Syncthing 1.3.4, Sway 1.4, as well as the Xfce 4.14, GNOME 3.34, and KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environments.

openSUSE Leap 15.2 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit (x86_64), ARM (AArch64 and ARMv7), and PowerPC (ppc64le) architectures. Existing openSUSE Leap 15.1 users will be able to upgrade to the new release within the next six months. openSUSE Leap 15.2 will be supported for the next 18 months.

Those interested in purchasing a Linux laptop pre-loaded with openSUSE Leap 15.2, should take a look at Star Labs’ Star LabTop Mk IV, as well as TUXEDO Computers’ TUXEDO Book XA15 or TUXEDO Book BA15.