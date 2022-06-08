openSUSE Leap 15.4 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The openSUSE Project announced today the release and general availability for download of the openSUSE Leap 15.4 operating system, a major version that brings new features, updated components, and many improvements.

Derived from and fully binary identical with the recently released SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 (Service Pack 4), openSUSE Leap 15.4 comes a year after the openSUSE Leap 15.3 release and it’s powered by the Linux 5.14 kernel series, which is maintained by SUSE.

This release comes with a unified feature set, as well as a seamless migration experience for those who want to move their workloads from the commercial SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to the free openSUSE Leap operating system.

For desktop users, openSUSE Leap 15.4 delivers three live editions featuring the latest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series, as well as the GNOME 41 and Xfce 4.16 desktops. Of course, the Sway 1.6 tiling Wayland compositor edition introduced last year in openSUSE Leap 15.3 is present as well. In addition, users will be able to install the MATE 1.26, Enlightenment 0.25.3, or Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) 20.3, the latter being a new offering in openSUSE Leap.

“New and experienced Linux users get the most usable Linux distribution and stabilized operating system with openSUSE’s regular release. Receive updates and harden your OS with openSUSE’s latest major distribution. Pick your desktop, configure your system and enjoy the platform of choice for Linux developers, administrators, and software vendors,” says openSUSE.

Under the hood, there’s an updated toolchain consisting of GNU/Linux technologies like Mesa 21.2.4, systemd 249.10, Python 3.10, PHP 8.1, Perl 5.26.1, Rust 1.59, Ruby 2.5, Go 1.17, OpenSSL 3.0, sudo 1.9.9, and many others. Several AI (Artificial Intelligence) packages are available as well in Leap 15.4, including TensorFlow 2.6.2, PyTorch 1.4.0, ONNX 1.6, Grafana 7.5.12, and Prometheus 2.2.3.

openSUSE Leap 15.4 is available for download right now from the official website as live ISO images pre-installed with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, as well as a Rescue edition, as well as offline installer images for 64-bit desktops, PowerPC (ppc64le) servers, UEFI ARM 64-bit (AArch64) servers and desktops, and IBM System z and LinuxONE (s390x) servers. VM images are also available for download.

openSUSE Leap 15.3 users have six months from today to upgrade their installations to the newest version.

Last updated 12 hours ago