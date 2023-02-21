openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Is Out for Testing, Final Release Expected in June 2023

The openSUSE Project announced today the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.5 operating system series.

Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP5 (Service Pack 5), the openSUSE Leap 15.5 release looks to ship with the same kernel as the previous release, Linux 5.14, but will offer the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default.

openSUSE Leap 15.5 won’t have the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software like openSUSE Tumbleweed, but it will still offer some newer software versions like the Mesa 22.3 graphics stack.

It will also enable the OpenH264 repository by default for all new installations and offer a new single-click migration feature that promises to streamline the migration process from previous openSUSE Leap versions.

“Users who to migrate from previous releases or [openSUSE Leap] 15.5 Alpha can install openSUSE-repos-Leap, which comes with the repo definition and it utilizes the zypp services for repo management; although this feature is not enabled by default,” said Douglas DeMaio.

The KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment, Python 3.10, and other newer components and relevant modules will be made available to users in a later part of the Beta phase for openSUSE Leap 15.5, which is expected to see the light of day on June 7th, 2023.

The openSUSE Project also confirmed that openSUSE Leap 15.5 will be the last release in the Leap 15 series, which was first released in May of 2018 based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series.

If you want to take the Beta version of openSUSE Leap 15.5 for a test drive on your personal computer, you can download the installation or live images (which also include an installer) right now from the official website.

However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version not suitable for use on production machines. If you want to experience a stable and well-tested openSUSE Leap system, wait for the final release in early June 2023.

Last updated 23 mins ago